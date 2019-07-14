Blues' Jordan Binnington: Re-signs with St. Louis
Binnington agreed to a two-year, $8.8 million contract with the Blues on Saturday.
It comes as no surprise that the Blues got a deal done with Binnington before the date of his arbitration hearing, as the goaltender is coming off a 2019 playoff run where he posted a 16-10 record, 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage. His 16 victories en route to a Stanley Cup title were the most by a rookie in NHL history, and Binnington will now be locked up for at least the next two seasons.
