Binnington made 27 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over San Jose.

Binnington had been roughed up to the tune of seven goals on 41 shots in his previous appearance Thursday at Colorado but was back to form Tuesday. It was his seventh win in his last eight starts and he's allowed two goals or fewer in five of those. Binnington also hit the 20-win plateau for the season, improving to 20-7-4 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage.