Blues' Jordan Binnington: Rebounds from Thursday's shelling
Binnington made 27 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over San Jose.
Binnington had been roughed up to the tune of seven goals on 41 shots in his previous appearance Thursday at Colorado but was back to form Tuesday. It was his seventh win in his last eight starts and he's allowed two goals or fewer in five of those. Binnington also hit the 20-win plateau for the season, improving to 20-7-4 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start against Sharks•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Chased after seven goals•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start in Colorado•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Jets on Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins fifth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.