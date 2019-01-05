Blues' Jordan Binnington: Recalled from minors
The Blues summoned Binnington from AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has allowed four goals on 25 shots in his only two appearances for the Blues this season, but a strong showing from the 25-year-old in the minors has boosted him back to the NHL squad. He should serve as the backup to Jake Allen moving forward, though he's still searching for his first start of the season.
