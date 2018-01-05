Blues' Jordan Binnington: Receives invite to AHL All-Star game
Binnington earned a spot on the AHL's Atlantic Division All-Star team.
Binnington has struggled in his NHL preseason and regular season games, but he has erupted for AHL Providence in 11 games this campaign, posting a .938 save percentage, 1.59 GAA and a 9-1-0 record. The 24-year-old netminder will still be in stiff competition with Ville Husso for a possible backup job with the Blues next season, but if he matches this level of production in the second half of the season, he'll give himself a chance to steal the job.
