Binnington stopped 24 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Including the regular season, Binnington has nine wins over his last 10 appearances and sports a 2.08 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. Only Patrick Laine was able to solve him in Game 1 (Binnington's first playoff appearance), and now the Jets will face what is essentially a must-win game Friday. Continue to roll with Binnington in all formats, so long as he keeps this hot streak going.