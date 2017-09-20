Binnington let in two goals on 12 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Stars.

Since goaltender Carter Hutton is on the last year of his contract, the Blues are scouting Binnington to see if he'll be capable of being starter Jake Allen's backup next season. Binnington needs to bring his best this preseason if he wants to vie for that position, but he'll also need to have a solid year in the minors, where he was mediocre last season with a .911 save percentage coupled with a 2.71 GAA. The 24-year-old will have major competition going forward, though. Luke Opilka, who won't be available until December due to hip surgery, struggled in the minors last year, but he's still considered a top prospect. Also, 22-year-old Ville Husso excelled with a .920 save percentage in 20 games for AHL Chicago in the 2016-17 campaign, and his young age could bode well if he's seen as a future starter.