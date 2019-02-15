Binnington set aside all 21 Arizona shots in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Binnington came into this contest with a sparkling 10-1-1 record, 1.82 GAA and .927 save percentage, and those numbers got even shinier thanks to the rookie netminder's third shutout over this scintillating stretch. Owners who scooped Binnington up earlier in this run should continue to roll him out with confidence, as the Blues are limiting opposing chances and Binnington's gobbling up the vast majority of pucks that get through St. Louis' tight-checking defense.