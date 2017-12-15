Binnington was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.

After a brief stint with the Blues in order to serve as the backup to Jake Allen, Binnington heads back to the minors. In eight AHL appearances, the netminder has logged a 6-1-0 record with a .933 save percentage. The 24-year-old will likely remain in the minors for the remainder of the season, barring future injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories