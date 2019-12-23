Blues' Jordan Binnington: Returns to starter's crease
Binnington will tend the road twine in Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington watched the last two games from the bench. Coach Craig Berube cited rest purposes since Binnington has played a ton over the past calendar year when accounting for the 26 additional postseason games, but Jake Allen's performance in December -- he posted a .955 save percentage and 3-1-0 record -- probably made the decision easier. Binnington will look to get back in the groove against the Kings, who have lost three of their last five but averaged four goals per game in that span.
