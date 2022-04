Binnington made 33 saves in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville.

St. Louis' seven-goal second period made it an easy evening for Binnington, who allowed one goal in each period. With the benefit of backstopping the team with the league's hottest offense at the moment, both Binnington and Ville Husso have made for strong fantasy options lately. Binnington has won each of his last three starts while allowing just six goals over that stretch.