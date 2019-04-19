Blues' Jordan Binnington: Road warrior strikes again
Binnington made 29 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 5.
Binnington allowed a goal 12 seconds into the game and another later in the first period. At that point, he locked up the net and kept his team in the game until they rallied with three in the third. The Blues now lead the series 3-2 and Binnington has pulled off three wins, all in Winnipeg. They head home for a chance to clinch the series on Saturday night.
