Binnington turned aside 27 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Binnington responded well after having pulled from his previous start in San Jose after allowing four goals on 19 shots. His bounce-back effort Wednesday landed Binnington his first win in his last five appearances, improving him to 9-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage. The Blues will have a day off before moving on to Los Angeles for a pair of games.