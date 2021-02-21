Binnington registered 22 saves in a 5-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Binnington and the Blues battled back from 4-1 down to tie the game late in the second period, but San Jose's Logan Couture delivered the knockout blow with 8:09 left in the final frame. Binnington had put together a solid three-start stretch prior to Saturday's loss, but he hasn't been able to string together consecutive wins since late January. He'll take an 8-4-2 record into Monday's clash with Los Angeles, along with a 2.53 GAA and .913 save percentage.