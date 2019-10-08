Blues' Jordan Binnington: Saves 32 in win
Binnington allowed two goals on 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The goalie gave up tallies to Frederik Gauthier and William Nylander in a 24-second span in the second period, but he was otherwise successful in protecting the twine. Binnington even helped his own cause, earning a secondary assist on Oskar Sundqvist's opening goal. The 26-year-old has earned two wins in three starts and allowed only seven goals total. Thursday's game versus the Senators would probably be a good spot for coach Craig Berube to get Jake Allen his first start, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Binnington get the nod either.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking sharp already•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hang on in OT•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Washington•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.