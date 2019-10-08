Binnington allowed two goals on 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goalie gave up tallies to Frederik Gauthier and William Nylander in a 24-second span in the second period, but he was otherwise successful in protecting the twine. Binnington even helped his own cause, earning a secondary assist on Oskar Sundqvist's opening goal. The 26-year-old has earned two wins in three starts and allowed only seven goals total. Thursday's game versus the Senators would probably be a good spot for coach Craig Berube to get Jake Allen his first start, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Binnington get the nod either.