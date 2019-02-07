Binnington will defend the cage on the road against the Lightning on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Bolts boast the league's top offense at 3.83 goals per game, so we might have to see Binnington stand on his head in order for him to stretch his season-best winning streak to four games. A 25-year-old rookie, Binnington has managed to supplant Jake Allen as the go-to starter for the Notes -- that's remarkable when you consider Allen is making $3.7 million more than his internal competitor this season.