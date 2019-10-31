Blues' Jordan Binnington: Season-high 35 saves
Binnington stopped 35 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Binnington earned his fourth win in his last five starts with his season-high 35 saves. The only goal he allowed was a Mats Zuccarello re-direct on top of the crease midway through the second period. Binngton's incredible 2018-19 rookie season was always going to be a tough act to follow, but his sophomore campaign is off to a respectable start with a 6-2-3 record, 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage.
