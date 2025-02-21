Binnington made 31 saves for Canada in a 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

Binner was at his athletic best in the overtime period. He made a number of 10-bell saves that robbed American snipers, including Auston Matthews, on almost sure goals. Binnington was named the game's second star for his work. There were pre-tournament questions about his selection as Canada's number one, and those questions continued early in the format when he allowed some questionable goals. Binnington silenced those critics, and he'll almost certainly bring this confidence back to St. Louis. It might be time to consider trading him, though, especially if you're rebuilding. He's good, but it's almost impossible to bring the level of netminding he showed Thursday on a consistent basis.