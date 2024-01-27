Binnington stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Binnington had his hands full in the second period, but the Blues rallied over the final 25 minutes of regulation to cover a two-goal deficit. Pavel Buchnevich had the game-tying goal and also scored the game-winner 3:31 into overtime, which the Blues controlled. This was Binnington's third straight win, and he's allowed six goals on 89 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 17-12-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 34 games. He can be as streaky as the team in front of him, but Binnington figures to get plenty of playing time while the Blues are in the thick of the wild-card race.