Binnington picked up the 5-4 win over Vegas on Monday while still giving up four goals on 32 shots.

Binnington has now conceded four or more goals in four of his last eight outings while posting a 4-4-0 record, 2.79 GAA and one shutout. The fact that his GAA is still below three over the stretch speaks to his wildly inconsistent recent run of form. Still, the 31-year-old netminder remains the preferred option between the pipes in St. Louis ahead of Joel Hofer.