Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking fourth straight win
Binnington will guard the home cage during Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has been lights out recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a mind-boggling 0.33 GAA and .984 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Blackhawks squad that's gone 1-3-0 in its last four games.
