Binnington will guard the home cage during Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been lights out recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a mind-boggling 0.33 GAA and .984 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling Blackhawks squad that's gone 1-3-0 in its last four games.