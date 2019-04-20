Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking second straight win
Binnington will guard the goal in Saturday's Game 6 against the Jets, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.
Binnington was rock solid during Thursday's Game 5, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road win. The 25-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and help his team advance to the Western Conference semifinals by picking up his first home victory of this postseason Saturday.
