Binnington will guard the goal in Saturday's Game 6 against the Jets, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.

Binnington was rock solid during Thursday's Game 5, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road win. The 25-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and help his team advance to the Western Conference semifinals by picking up his first home victory of this postseason Saturday.