Binnington will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Rangers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has been seemingly unbeatable recently, stringing together five straight wins while posting an impressive 1.58 GAA and .928 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 30th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game at home this campaign, good for eighth most in the NHL.