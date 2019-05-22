Binnington is slated to be between the pipes for Monday's Game 1 road clash with Boston, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

With the Blues in last place in league on Jan. 3 with just 34 points, the club made the decision to promote Binnington from the minors a few days later (Jan. 5). The netminder never looked back as he went 24-5-1 with five shutouts and a 1.89 GAA in 32 appearances to help the club make the playoffs. In the postseason, the 25-year-old is sporting a slightly higher 2.36 GAA, but has his club playing for Lord Stanley's chalice.