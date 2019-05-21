Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set for Game 6 start
Binnington is slated to start Tuesday's Game 6 home clash with San Jose.
Binnington is coming off a 21-save, shutout performance in Game 5 and will no doubt be eager to close out the Sharks and avoid a trip back to San Jose for Game 7. After two uneven starts in Games 1 and 3, the young netminder appears to be back on track, as he allowed just one goal on 51 shots in his last two outings. The further the Blues make it into the postseason, the bigger the check they will have to cut for Binnington this summer, as he is set to become a restricted free agent.
