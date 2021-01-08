Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Binnington could realistically start the first eight games of the season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It's no coincidence that the Blues don't have any back-to-back series until their ninth game. With unproven backups in Ville Husso and Jon Gillies, Binnington looks poised to make every start until then. The 27-year-old is coming off a solid 2019-20 season where he posted a .912 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA to complement a 30-13-7 record.