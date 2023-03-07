Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Tuesday in Arizona.

Binnington, who has gone winless in his past six starts, made 34 saves on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles. He has a 21-22-5 record this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.67 goals per game.