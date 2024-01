Binnington is expected to start in Saturday's road game against Carolina, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington saved 25 of 26 shots en route to a 2-1 win against Vancouver on Thursday. He has a 12-11-1 record, 3.14 GAA and .902 save percentage in 27 outings this campaign. The Hurricanes, who rank eighth offensively this year with 3.46 goals per game, will likely be a tough matchup for Binnington.