Binnington is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Binnington has surrendered at least three goals in four of his past five outings, going 2-2-1 across that span. He's now 7-7-5 with a 3.29 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.62.