Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to face Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Binnington has surrendered at least three goals in four of his past five outings, going 2-2-1 across that span. He's now 7-7-5 with a 3.29 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.62.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gives up three goals in win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Sunday starter•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Beaten five times Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Quick hook in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Monday•