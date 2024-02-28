Binnington is slated to start on the road against Edmonton, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington is coming off a rough contest against Detroit on Saturday in which he stopped 10 of 14 shots in a 6-1 loss. It's unlikely to get any easier for Binnington versus the Oilers, who rank fifth offensively with 3.55 goals per game. The goaltender has a 20-16-2 record, 2.93 GAA and .909 save percentage in 41 outings this campaign.