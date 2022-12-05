Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Monday's matchup against the Rangers.

Binnington was pulled Saturday versus Pittsburgh after he allowed four goals on 17 shots. His frustration boiled over in the contest, but he will be given a chance to get back on track. Binnington, who has been hot and cold this year, has lost his past five outings. He has a 9-10-0 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .895 save percentage.