Binnington is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Binnington excelled from Feb. 23-April 1, recording an 11-2-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .919 save percentage across 13 appearances. However, the 31-year-old's hot stretch appears to be over after allowing four goals in each of his past two starts. Seattle ranks 17th in goals per game with 2.96.