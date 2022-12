Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game against Toronto.

Binnington's three-game win streak was snapped prior to the holiday break in a 5-4 shootout loss to Vegas. He has a 12-11-2 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Binnington has a mark of 2-2-0 versus the Leafs in his career, having allowed 14 goals on 118 shots.