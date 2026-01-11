Binnington is set to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday.

Binnington has been all over the place recently. He has a 4.26 GAA and an .860 save percentage over his past four games, but that stretch includes a 26-save shutout victory over Montreal. The 32-year-old netminder has an 8-11-6 record, 3.55 GAA and .871 save percentage in 26 appearances this campaign. Vegas is tied for 13th in goals per game with 3.14. The Golden Knights have won their past two games while outscoring the competition 9-6.