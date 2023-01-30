Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Monday in Winnipeg.

Binnington has lost his past three outings, having allowed 11 goals on 67 shots. He has a record of 18-17-3 this season with a 3.28 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Binnington went 1-1-1 versus the Jets last campaign with a .911 save percentage. Winnipeg sits 13th in the league this year with 3.18 goals per game.