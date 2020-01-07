Binnington was the first goalie off the ice, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will be between the pipes versus San Jose at home Tuesday.

Binnington will enter Tuesday's tilt having been buried by the Avalanche his last time out to the tune of seven goals on 41 shots. The Ontario native's loss brought a six-game winning streak to an end. The 26-year-old needs just one more victory to reach the 20-win mark and should push for 35 on the year.