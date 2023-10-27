Binnington is slated to defend the road cage against Vancouver on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been solid this season, posting a 2-1-1 record, 1.69 GAA and .945 save percentage in four appearances. The backstop should continue to handle most of the netminding duties with Joel Hofer firmly cemented in the No. 2 role. For his part, Binnington will no doubt be eager to reach the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2019-20.