Binnington is expected to start at home against Winnipeg for Game 3 on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington and the Blues will attempt to get back into the win column after dropping the first two games of the series. He stopped 41 of 47 shots (.872 save percentage) over that stretch. Binnington also had a 28-22-5 record, 2.69 GAA and .900 save percentage in 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Winnipeg was tied for third during the regular season in goals per game with 3.35.