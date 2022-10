Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Monday at home against Los Angeles.

Binnington surrendered six goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Montreal, but he has played fairly well this season. He has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage in five appearances. Binnington went 1-0-1 against the Kings last year, stopping 65 of 70 shots.