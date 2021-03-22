Binnington was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After enduring a rough patch, Binnington was rock solid in Friday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Sharks, turning aside 30 shots for his 10th win of the year. The 27-year-old has registered a .907 save percentage through 22 appearances this year. The Golden Knights are a daunting challenger, but they may be without Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) and Max Pacioretty (lower body) on Monday.