Binnington is expected to start on the road against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to New Jersey in his last start Thursday. He's 22-17-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 45 contests this season. The Rangers, who rank eighth offensively this year with 3.31 goals per game, figure to be a difficult adversary for Binnington.