Binnington is slated to defend the road crease against Colorado on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington's production declined during the 2025-26 campaign, as he went 13-20-7 with a 3.33 GAA and .873 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances. He appears to be in line to serve as the backup netminder to begin the regular season, but he'll draw an early-season start in the second half of a back-to-back set since Joel Hofer is starting the Blues' Opening Night matchup on the road against Dallas on Friday.