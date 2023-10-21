Watch Now:

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Binnington has posted a 1-0-1 record this season, surrendering just two goals on 65 shots. Pittsburgh has scored 3.50 goals per game this campaign.

More News