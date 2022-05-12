Binnington is slated to tend the twine at home versus the Wild in Thursday's Game 6.

Binnington is riding a two-game winning streak after having supplanted Ville Husso as the preferred option between the pipes for the Blues. In his two postseason appearances, the 28-year-old Binnington is sporting a .935 save percentage. If the netminder can secure the series victory with a win Thursday, he may cement himself as the No. 1 option for the rest of the playoffs, though Husso will no doubt be waiting in the wings.