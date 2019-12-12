Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start Thursday
Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes versus Vegas.
Binnington struggled in his two most recent outings, as he gave up seven goals on 44 combined shots, including getting pulled from Saturday's matchup with Toronto in the first period. The youngster has cemented himself as the No. 1 option in St. Louis, but could see a few extra games going Jake Allen's way if he continues to underperform.
