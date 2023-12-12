Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will protect the home net Tuesday against Detroit.

Binnington is coming off a 21-save effort in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chicago. He has registered a record of 8-8-1 this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 20 games played. The Red Wings rank second in the league with 3.70 goals per contest this campaign.