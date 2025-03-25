Binnington is expected to start at home against Montreal on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has won his past three starts while saving 69 of 73 shots (.920 save percentage). He's 23-21-4 with a 2.77 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 49 appearances in 2024-25. Montreal ranks 13th in goals per game with 3.01.