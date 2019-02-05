Binnington will get the nod in goal on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has been on fire so far, racking up a 6-1-1 record to go along with a 1.86 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll likely be busy Tuesday against a Panthers squad that averages 33.6 shots per game. Binnington doesn't seem to mind playing away from home, as evidenced by his 4-1-1 record to go along with a .925 save percentage and 1.67 GAA in six career road games.