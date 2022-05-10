Binnington is expected to tend the twine against Minnesota for Tuesday's Game 5 on the road, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington put together a solid performance in Game 4 in which he gave up just two goals on 30 shots (.933 save percentage). Based on that outing, the 28-year-old netminder will get the nod against Tuesday over Ville Husso who struggled in his last two outings, allowing nine goals on 59 shots. At this point, the Blues will likely continue to ride the hot hand and Binnington's hold on the starting gig should be considered tenuous at best.