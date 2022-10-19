Binnington is expected to start Wednesday against Seattle, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice following Wednesday's morning skate, which is usually a good indicator of who the starter will be. He stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 5-2 win against Columbus on Saturday. Seattle isn't a particularly good team offensively, so this should be a good matchup for Binnington.