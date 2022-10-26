Binnington is slated to guard the home crease versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington is undefeated to start the year with a 3-0-0 record, 1.65 GAA and .940 save percentage. The netminder will be challenged to continue those winning ways with a matchup against Edmonton's high-powered offense which is scoring at a rate of 3.67 goals per game.